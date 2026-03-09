Bengals Legend Makes Bold Cowboys-Trey Hendrickson Free Agency Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the week with some major news that will hopefully provide some positive reinforcements for the team and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas and the Green Bay Packers officially agreed to a trade that sends Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary to Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

The move comes after Dallas missed out on All-Pro Maxx Crosby over the weekend, after the price tag was too steep. And, as it turns out, the team may not be done adding talent in the trenches.

Leading up to Monday's flurry of news, the Cowboys have been linked to former NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson, who the Cincinnati Bengals declined to franchise tag. Dallas is considered one of the most active teams in the Hendrickson pursuit, and Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco shared his thoughts on the situation.

Ocho took to X to officially enter his Hendrickson prediction, which would land him in Dallas. Ochocinco made the bold claim on social media with the legal tampering period officially underway.

Trey Hendrickson will end up a Cowboy ⭐️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 9, 2026

Of course, Ochocinco love to troll fans on social media, so he's not claiming any inside information. It's just wishful thinking that Cowboys Nation would love to see come to fruition.

If the Cowboys can land Hendrickson after making a splash with Gary earlier in the day, Dallas' defense immediately takes a major step forward as the team eyes a bounce-back season.

Last season, Hendrickson was limited to just seven games, totaling 16 tackles and four sacks. However, in 2024, he led the league in sacks with 17.5, marking the second consecutive year that he recorded 17.5 sacks and fourth time in five years that he tallied double-digit sacks.



At 31 years old, Hendrickson comes as a cheaper option than Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who the Cowboys missed out on over the weekend. The Raiders ultimately agreed to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, landing Crosby for two first-round picks.

It will be interesting to see how aggressive the Cowboys continue to be when addressing their pass rushing woes.

Any deal that is agreed in the coming days can not become official until the new league year kicks off on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.