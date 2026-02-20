Dallas Cowboys Release Veteran LB Acquired at NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up the week with a roster transaction, parting ways with veteran linebacker Logan Wilson. Patrik Walker of the team's official website shared the news on social media.

Wilson was one of the team's acquisitions at the NFL trade deadline, joining All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams as midseason defensive reinforcements.

Unfortunately, Wilson never found his groove with the team. By releasing Wilson, the Cowboys save $6.5 million in salary cap space for 2026, and another $7.2 million in 2027.

During his brief stint with the Cowboys, Wilson appeared in seven games with one start, recording 24 tackles and one forced fumble. Now, Wilson will be searching for a new home, and the Cowboys are even thinner at linebacker, which is one of the team's biggest weaknesses entering the offseason.

He did not record a snap in the team's Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders, a move that head coach Brian Schottenheimer called a coaching mistake by now-fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Before he was traded away, Wilson was benched in favor of rookie linebacker Barrett Carrett so the team could get faster on defense. Wilson then requested a trade due to his reduced role with the team. Unfortunately, he never found his speed after arriving in Dallas.

Wilson, who was a tackling machine before the 2025 season, appeared to be on the decline during his final games with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dallas landed Wilson at the deadline in a trade with the Bengals. The Cowboys shipped a seventh-round pick to Cincinnati in exchange for the linebacker.

While the move didn't pay off for the Cowboys, it was a low-risk move, so no long-term damage was done.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambles and is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Wilson has tallied 565 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 11 interceptions.