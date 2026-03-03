Cowboys Named Suitor For Former First-Round, 120+ Tackle LB in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that the team's main focus for the NFL offseason is improving on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, the team finished with the No. 30-ranked overall defense in the league, which included the league-worst pass defense.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker set to rebuild and reinvent the defense with his innovative, multi-front scheme, the team needs to begin a roster overhaul.

That means plenty of new faces will be coming to town, and some familiar faces may be casualties due to salary cap reasons or a lack of fit in the scheme. While those moves cannot happen until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 11, the team has been evaluating its current roster and potential free agents.

That's led to speculation of who the Cowboys could target, with former first-round pick Quay Walker of the Green Bay Packers one of the latest players to be named a potential fit. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame shared his thoughts on the possible landing spot.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Walker was the best version of himself in 2025. After seeing his fifth-year option get declined, Walker was a new man, amassing 128 tackles, including eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and five passes defensed," he wrote. "A ’22 first-round pick, Walker was at his best in a contract year and could still be improving at only 25. It will be difficult for Green Bay to let him walk in free agency."

Verderame projects Walker will land a three-year, $40 million contract.

Last month, the Cowboys parted ways with veteran linebacker Logan Wilson, who the team acquired last season at the NFL trade deadline in a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he never found his groove in Big D, and the two parted ways in the offseason in a cap-saving move.

If Dallas can replace the void at linebacker and add a quality piece like Walker, it would be a major improvement and positive step forward in rebuilding a position group that has been one of the team's biggest weaknesses over the past few years.