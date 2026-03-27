After trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys decided to use some of the salary they planned to spend on Parsons to hand out extensions.

They decided to reward guard Tyler Smith, signing him to a four-year deal worth $96 million. They also extended DaRon Bland, agreeing to a four-year, $92 million deal with their top cornerback.

Bland's average per year would be a steal if he returned to the form we saw in 2023. That season, he led the NFL with nine interceptions and returned five of those for touchdowns. The problem is that Bland hasn't played up to that level since his breakout season.

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After recording 14 interceptions during his first two years in the NFL, Bland has just one over the past two seasons. He's also missed significant time, playing in seven games in 2024 and 12 this past season. His lack of turnovers, coupled with his durability concerns, has led to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon naming Bland the most overpaid player on the Cowboys' roster.

"Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark were also strong candidates with output that doesn't align with $20-plus million AAVs, but Bland is the clear-cut winner," Gagnon wrote.

"The 2022 fifth-round pick has one good season under his belt, but that was enough to earn him a four-year, $90 million deal. He's missed significant time while being consistently rocked in coverage when on the field the last two seasons, all as the sixth-highest-paid corner in the sport."

Bland wasn't alone in his struggles this past season as the Cowboys fielded a historically bad defense. Their hope is that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can help Bland return to form. If so, his contract will look like a steal. If not, they might regret signing him to the extension.

Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark also called overpaid

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gagnon also stated that defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark are overpaid for their production.

For Clark, that's true when looking solely at his annual average. That said, the Cowboys restructured his deal, significantly lowering his cap hit in 2026. That number is now $12.7 million, which is much easier to swallow. Of course, there are more voided years, but the number is manageable now.

As for Williams, he remains one of the top run-stuffers in the NFL. His annual average of $24 million per season, and his 2026 cap hit of $21.632 million seem fair. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if he asked for a new deal in 2027, especially if he excels under Parker.