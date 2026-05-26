Dallas Cowboys 53–Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs
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By now, we all know the initial 53-man roster is anything but final. The Dallas Cowboys have proven as much in recent years as players on the bubble have often been waived to make way for players claimed by other teams.
Dallas has also been known to release veteran players who aren’t subject to waivers, allowing them to make more moves before eventually bringing those veterans back.
Still, the initial 53-man roster is telling, and matters quite a bit for the younger players fighting for a spot. That said, here’s an early look at how the first 53-man roster for the Cowboys could look as they prepare for OTAs.
Quarterback (3):
- Dak Prescott
- Joe Milton
- Sam Howell
Running Back (4):
- Javonte Williams
- Jaydon Blue
- Malik Davis
- Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver (5):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Ryan Flournoy
- KaVontae Turpin
- Anthony Smith
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- Michael Trigg
Offensive Line (9):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Drew Shelton
- Nate Thomas
- T.J. Bass
- Matt Hennessy
Offensive Summary
There are a couple of surprises on offense as Dallas moves on from Jonathan Mingo in favor of rookie Anthony Smith. The seventh-round pick offers more upside and it’s time the Cowboys move on from Mingo.
They also cut bait with Luke Schoonmaker, who loses out to Brevyn Spann-Ford for the TE2 spot. UDFA Michael Trigg, who has all the tools to succeed, beats out Princeton Fant, but Dallas would love to get him back on the practice squad. They also go three deep at quarterback after allowing Joe Milton and Sam Howell to fight for the QB2 spot.
Defensive Line (6):
- Quinnen Williams
- Kenny Clark
- Otito Ogbonnia
- Jonathan Bullard
- LT Overton
- Jay Toia
EDGE (5):
- Rashan Gary
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Malachi Lawrence
- James Houston
- Sam Williams
Inside Linebacker (4):
- Dee Winters
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Jaishawn Barham
- Shemar James
Cornerback (6):
- DaRon Bland
- Shavon Revel Jr.
- Cobie Durant
- Devin Moore
- Reddy Steward
- Caelen Carson
Safety (5):
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Thompson
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
- Markquese Bell
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey, K
- Bryan Anger, P
- Trent Sieg, LS
Defensive Summary
There was a lot of turnover on defense this offseason with the Cowboys rebuilding for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. There aren’t many surprises, however, since the Cowboys don’t have many depth pieces capable of pushing for a spot.
The biggest move, although it might not be a surprise at this point, is the release of Marist Liufau, who is being moved to edge where he’s never played. Outside of that, the only real drama will be seeing how deep Parker wants to go at each position.
In this prediction, he goes deep at cornerback due to previous injuries, and rolls with five safeties, including Caleb Downs who will spend plenty of time in the slot.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.