Why Kenny Clark Will Return To Pro Bowl Form Under Cowboys DC Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys made several moves throughout the NFL offseason to rebuild the team's putrid defense, which ranked No. 30 overall in total defense a season ago.

It all started with bringing in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who brings innovation and fresh ideas to a defense that had overcomplicated things under Matt Eberflus, who was fired immediately after the regular season.

Under Parker, the Cowboys will have a versatile, multi-front scheme, which is why he focused on adding players to the roster who can fill multiple roles.

But while a lot of the attention has focused on the team's free agency moves like adding safety Jalen Thompson or the impressive 2026 rookie draft class headlined by Caleb Downs, it's a returning player who could benefit the most from Parker's presence.

Enter defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who the Cowboys acquired last year as part of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Kenny Clark Poised For Return To Pro Bowl Form

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During his time with the Packers, Clark was a three-time Pro Bowler. After his final Pro Bowl year in 2023, Clark took a step back before he was traded to Dallas, but he bounced back last season with the Cowboys.

Last season, Clark recorded 36 total tackles, three sacks, 15 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and six tackles for a loss. While those are impressive numbers, Clark is expected to take a major step forward in Parker's scheme, primarily because he will return to his natural position of being a true nose tackle.

Recently, Cowboys writer Connor Livesay spoke with new Cowboys defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, who discussed the team's alignment under Christian Parker and how Clark will be set up for success.

“Yeah, with how this defense is built, we have Kenny (Clark), who has a lot of experience at nose, obviously Quinnen (Williams) is a game-wrecker at 3-technique," Ogbonnia said. "Kenny’s been one of the best true nose tackles for a long time. I think going back to that true nose, true shade position, I think that’s where he actually feels most comfortable.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates after a sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That should be music to everyone's ears.

Clark has the talent to be one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, and if he is able to make his mark at nose tackle while All-Pro Quinnen Williams creates plays at three-tech, the Cowboys' defensive front will be a problem for opposing offensive lines all season long.

Let's hope it all comes together and that the hype is real.

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