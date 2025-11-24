Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs opening Week 13 odds foreshadow Thanksgiving hurdle

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a second straight win. While the team needed to dig deep against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was a win that the team can build on during a crucial stretch of the season.

Dallas has three games in 10 days, including an upcoming showdown on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Cowboys have some momentum, the folks in Las Vegas don't have as much faith in the team entering Week 13 on Thursday afternoon.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' epic Week 12 comeback



Entering Week 13 of the NFL season, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The over/under is leaning towards a high-flying game, with the point total set for 51.5 total points.

If you want to bet on the moneyline, the Cowboys are +160 underdogs, while the Chiefs are -190 favorites. That means a $100 wager on Dallas could net you $160, while you'd need to place a $190 bet on the Chiefs to land $100.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

All of the information you need to catch the Thanksgiving Day action can be seen below.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys troll Eagles with Dak Prescott graphic after shocking win



Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Panthers Online

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.