3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 18 vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys face off against the division rival New York Giants in the final game of the season on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Because the Cowboys have been eliminated from NFL playoff contention, there is no incentive to give starters a heavy workload, and the team will already be down four, including the top two running backs.

That means there is an opportunity for some of the team's unproven talent to showcase their skills.

With some of the team's younger players getting opportunities on Sunday afternoon, it will be interesting to see how everyone steps up.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy reacts with fans as he leaves the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sports betting has become as common as two-screen watching during games, so let's try to spice up game day with some player prop bets for your favorite Cowboys players.

Let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jaydon Blue over 56.5 rushing yards (-111 via BetMGM)

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are expected to give rookie Jaydon Blue an extended look in the season finale, after being inactive for a majority of the season. With a lot to prove and his future with the team potentially at stake, expect Blue to produce against the Giants defense.

Ryan Flournoy over 29.5 receiving yards (via bet365)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ryan Flournoy has been turning up his production down the final stretch of the season, and with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens potentially getting fewer reps in the season finale, Flournoy would be the next man up who has proven he can produce when needed.

Jaxson Dart over 206.5 passing yards (via bet365)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is interviewed by CBS Sports reporter Melanie Collins | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' secondary has been a disaster all season long, and without DaRon Bland or the recently-released Trevon Diggs on the field, the team will be relying on its young, inexperienced starters.

In what could turn into a shoutout, expect Jaxson Dart to air the ball out early and often.

