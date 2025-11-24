Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' epic Week 12 comeback
It was a great weekend for the Dallas Cowboys faithful, with the team mounting an unbelievable comeback against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. It was a crucial win for the team, which needed the victory to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.
While the Cowboys still have an outside chance at reaching the postseason, there is also some focus on the 2026 NFL draft, with the team having a big opportunity to continue improving the roster with its two first-round picks.
Following Sunday's big win, the team currently has a top-15 and top-25 pick in the spring.
If the draft were to be held today, the Tennessee Titans would hold the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cowboys would own picks No. 13 and No. 24.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 12 games
- Tennessee (1-10)
- New York Giants (2-10)
- New Orleans (2-9)
- New York Jets (2-9)
- Las Vegas (2-9)
- Cleveland (3-8)
- Washington (3-8)
- Cincinnati (3-8)
- Arizona (3-8)
- Miami (4-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 4-7)
- Minnesota (4-7)
- Dallas (5-5-1)
- Carolina (6-5)
- Pittsburgh (6-5)
- Kansas City (6-5)
- Houston (6-5)
- Detroit (7-4)
- Baltimore (6-5)
- Tampa Bay (6-4)
- Buffalo (7-4)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 7-4)
- San Francisco (7-4)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 7-3-1)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
- Chicago (8-3)
- Seattle (8-3)
- New York Jets (via Indianapolis - 8-3)
- Philadelphia (8-3)
- Denver (9-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (8-2)
- New England (10-2)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
