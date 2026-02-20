Dallas Cowboys Insider Names Player To Watch in Revamped Defense

The Dallas Cowboys' defense will undergo major changes for the 2026 NFL season, following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas will be moving to a 3-4 base defense under Parker, but will still use multiple fronts.

Because of the multiple fronts under Parker's scheme, versatility will be a valuable commodity. That means we could see some breakout stars on the defense with players getting new opportunities to contribute.

Following Parker's introductory press conference, Cowboys insider Nick Eatman of the team's official website identified one player who could earn a bigger role in the new scheme. The first name to be repeated inside the building was veteran safety Markquese Bell, who appeared in all 17 games with three starts last season.

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell celebrates after an incomplete pass to Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“You wonder about the versatility of some of these players. The name that I’ve been told twice in the building was Markquese Bell is a guy that I think they have some vision for," Eatman said.

Because Bell is viewed as a "tweener," he would be able to line up at multiple positions across the field. And luckily for Dallas, Bell is under contract through the 2027 season.

Last March, the team signed Bell to a three-year contract extension worth up to $12 million.

With needs at both linebacker and in the secondary, a bigger role for Bell would help the team strengthen two of the biggest weaknesses on the ailing defense. After last year's poor performance from the unit, any help will be welcome.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.