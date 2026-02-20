New Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Mock Draft Revamps Christian Parker's Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys hired new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to kick off the NFL offseason, and you can expect him to put his fingerprints on the team immediately.

Parker is known for his ability to develop defensive backs, so it would not be a surprise if there is a strong focus on revamping the secondary.

In a new 2026 mock draft by Charles Davis of NFL.com, the Cowboys double-dip in the defensive backfield to improve the league's worst pass defense from a season ago.

The Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy jogs during warm-ups before a game against the New Mexico State Aggies | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the two first-round picks, Dallas can immediately upgrade the team's biggest weakness.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest 2026 projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy warms up during practice | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



McCoy began his college career at Oregon State, starting 12 games as a freshman before transferring to Tennessee. With the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

Davis writes, "McCoy missed all of last season after suffering an ACL tear, so his draft slotting could come down to how teams assess his medical evaluation. If he’s healthy, McCoy might be the best cover corner available."

While Cowboys fans may be uneasy about selecting another cornerback who is coming off of a season-ending injury, McCoy posseses the talent to be a first-round and there is a major drop-off in talent at the position once he is off of the board.

Pick No. 20: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety, Toledo

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren tackles Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil-Warren is one of the biggest risers in this year's draft class, and he fills an immediate position of need.

"The Cowboys seem to never take a true safety in the first round (SEE: Roy Williams in 2002)," Davis wrote. "Could this year be different? Longtime starter Donovan Wilson is headed for free agency."

Last season, McNeil-Warren recorded a career-high 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His playmaking skills would be a welcome addition to the Dallas secondary.