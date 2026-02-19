New Cowboys Mock Draft Builds Around Christian Parker’s Vision

The Dallas Cowboys introduced new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to the media on Wednesday, and he made a strong first impression.

Parker shared his vision for the Dallas defense, saying he expected to be multiple in the scheme. Parker suggested a 3-4 base, but added that the 4-3 and a 4-2-5 nickel will be used as well.

What was most important to him was finding players willing to learn and work hard. That’s the focus in a recent mock draft from The Athletic, where Jon Machota predicts the Cowboys will take two players capable of making an immediate impact in Parker’s defense.

Round 1, Pick 12: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At pick 12, the Cowboys land Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. With Mansoor Delane and Sonny Styles off the board, Machota said a trade back would be on the table, but he elected to stay put and take McCoy.

”There are some concerns about McCoy missing all of last season with a torn ACL. But if everything checks out medically, McCoy should start immediately, likely alongside DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel. On paper, that would be an upgraded secondary for first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker,” Machota wrote.

As long as McCoy’s surgically-repaired knee checks out, he would prove to be a massive upgrade for a secondary that needs an overhaul.

Round 1, Pick 20: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Machota again discussed the possibility of trading back, but decided to go with Georgia linebacker CJ Allen. Not only does Allen come from an elite defense, but he has ties to new Cowboys’ outside linebackers coach, Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who spent the past four seasons with the Bulldogs.

”Dallas’ options were then one of the best remaining pass rushers (Keldric Faulk, Cashius Howell, T.J. Parker or Zion Young), a top safety (Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren) or a top off-ball linebacker. The Cowboys’ linebacker play was probably the worst in the league last year. Allen would instantly upgrade the group as their starting middle linebacker, potentially forming a great duo if DeMarvion Overshown can stay healthy,” Machota wrote.

Communication is going to be key for Parker, especially if this defense is going to handle multiple fronts. Adding a high IQ linebacker such as Allen will help ensure the players are on the same page.

