Dallas Cowboys Add Free Agent CB With 39 Career Starts
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are staying busy in free agency by once again addressing their defensive personnel.
Per reports from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys plan to sign Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant to a one-year deal.
Durant, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in 61 career games with 39 starts, all with Los Angeles. He also appeared in six playoff games (three starts) with the Rams.
Through four years in the NFL, Durant has posted 141 total tackles (96 solo), two sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, 26 pass breakups and seven interceptions along with two pick-sixes.
As a rookie in 2022, Durant led the NFL with 151 interception return yards.
With the addition of Durant, the Cowboys have now brought in seven new players in free agency, eight if counting the trade with the Green Bay Packers that landed defensive lineman Rashan Gary.
Dallas has also signed Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson oin a three-year, $36 million deal while adding Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell, Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke, Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Matt Hennessy.
This breaking news article will be updated.
