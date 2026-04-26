Dallas Cowboys Pulled Off NFL Draft Heist with Jaishawn Barham Pick

The Dallas Cowboys might have gotten one of the biggest steals of the 2026 NFL Draft in third-round pick and Michigan product, Jaishawn Barham.

Barham was one of several defensive additions the Cowboys made over the course of the three-day event. Among the many intriguing things about Barham is the fact that he could play at both linebacker and edge rusher at the next level, which will only increase his value.

The potential for Barham to be a steal wasn't lost on USA TODAY's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, who believes the Cowboys might have made one of the best value picks of the entire draft.

"Between his size (6-4, 240 pounds) and limited usage at edge rusher until his final season at Michigan, Barham offered up a projection less straightforward than many of his peers. What was readily evident, though, was his overall knack for creating disruption," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.

"The Cowboys will start him off at off-ball linebacker, where his responsibilities are sure to be more complex than merely finding the ball and chasing it down," he added. "Yet it might not be long before defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants to carve out more reps for a player who can make himself a mainstay in opponents' backfields."

A little bit of everything

Michigan defensive lineman Jaishawn Barham. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Barham showed his versatility in college, playing both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, but the vast majority of his snaps came at the former spot.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the early plan is the same, but defensive coordinator Christian Parker might be hard-pressed to keep it that way.

Barham has all the tools to be an absolute menace off the edge. While still raw as an edge rusher, he possesses elite athleticism, is explosive off the ball and he has plenty of power, giving him a great baseline.

Barham has some work to do when it comes to refining his pass-rush moves so he doesn't have to be so dependent on his athleticism, but that can be taught and the Cowboys have one of the best in the business to teach him in Brandon Jordan.

The Michigan product isn't just a guy who gets after the quarterback, though. In 2025, he posted an elite 90.4 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, the fourth-best in the nation at EDGE.

Barham's clearest path to seeing the field in his rookie year is at linebacker, but he has all the makings of a chess piece that can make a huge impact in more ways than one.