Cowboys’ Javonte Williams Deal Looks Like Free Agency Steal as RB Market Soars

As is often the case when NFL free agency kicks off, some of the deals being agreed to on Monday have been surprising. That’s especially true of the running back position, which has been a win for the Dallas Cowboys.

On Monday, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III got things rolling when he agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. For Walker, it’s a three-year deal worth $43.05 million, with $28.7 million fully guaranteed.

Travis Etienne also landed a sizable contract, agreeing to terms with the New Orleans Saints. Etienne returns to his home state and will make $52 million over four years.

What makes this significant for Dallas is the deal they made with Javonte Williams ahead of free agency. Williams had a breakout year with the Cowboys in 2025, recording 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He re-signed on a three-year deal for a total of $24 million, proving the team was right when they said he took less to stay in Dallas.

The average per year is interesting with Walker making $14.35 million per season and Etienne making $13 million. Even more surprising is the fact that Williams’ entire contract will pay less than Walker’s guarantees.

Even when comparing Williams to Tyler Allgeier, you can see the value. Allgeier is a solid back, but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in 2025. Still, he landed a $12.25 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

That’s only $1.875 million less per season than Williams will make. For comparison, Williams averaged 4.8 yards per carry and was one of the best pass protecting running backs as well.

For his part, Williams gets his first two years guaranteed, but it’s still a huge win for the Cowboys.

Javonte Williams contract breakdown



3 years, $24 million, $16m guaranteed



Bonus - $6m



26 base - $1.75m (guaranteed)

27 base - $6.25m (guaranteed)

28 base - $7m



Per-game roster bonuses worth $1m each year with '26-'27 guaranteed. There are 2 voidable years.



Javonte Williams deal should be a wake-up call for Cowboys

In recent years, the Cowboys have been criticized for waiting to extend their top players. They dragged their feet with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, making both wait until the 11th hour for new deals.

With Williams, however, they got ahead of the curve. They locked up a player they knew was a key piece of the puzzle, and did so before the market soared. Perhaps that will convince them to be more proactive with negotiations, beginning with wide receiver George Pickens.