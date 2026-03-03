Cowboys Latest Update on Brandon Aubrey Contract Extension is Great News

George Pickens has been the name getting the most attention, but the explosive wide receiver is not the only star player the Dallas Cowboys need to negotiate a new contract with.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey, who in just three seasons already has the NFL record for the most 60-yard field goals made, is a restricted free agent. The Cowboys are expected to place a second-round tender on Aubrey, but a one-year deal is not the final goal.

Instead, both Aubrey and the Cowboys want him to stick around long-term. The good news is that Matthew Berry says a deal should be done before the season begins.

Berry recently shared all the information he gathered from NFL teams during the Scouting Combine, and while his conversation about the Cowboys started with Pickens, his source expressed optimism about Aubrey.

”One of the nuggets I had was that the Dallas Cowboys were going to franchise tag George Pickens. But one of the issues with getting news last week and then publishing a piece on Monday is that some nuggets are old by the time publishing happens. Such is the case with Pickens, but part of that same conversation was Brandon Aubrey,” Berry wrote.

“When told Dallas was going to franchise Pickens, I joked back to a team source Pickens for sure? Not Brandon Aubrey? They politely laughed and assured me, no, Pickens was getting the franchise tag. But that the Aubrey deal will get done. There’s a lot of posturing by both sides right now but expect Aubrey to be wearing a Dallas uniform as the NFL’s highest-paid kicker come kickoff 2026.”

How much will Brandon Aubrey make with the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs is currently the highest-paid kicker in the league. He signed a deal in 2024 worth $25.6 million over four years with an annual salary of $6.4 million.

Aubrey’s deal will go beyond that, with rumors suggesting he will make north of $7 million per season.

A former soccer player who turned NFL kicker, Aubrey has been one of the team’s most consistent weapons. He has a career-long 65-yard make and it feels like a matter of time before he sets a new record for longest kick. For the Cowboys, it’s probably best to secure him long term before that happens.