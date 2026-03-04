NFL Insider Urges Teams to Try to Steal Brandon Aubrey From Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey is going to become the highest-paid kicker in the NFL this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys plan on being the team that signs him to such a deal, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes opposing teams should be willing to get in on the bidding.

Schefter praised Aubrey as one of the game’s greatest weapons, saying that the Cowboys are within Aubrey’s range as soon as they approach midfield. And while he admits there are other kickers, such as Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who can drill long kicks, Aubrey has proven to be the best at his position.

That’s why Schefter believes teams should be willing to outbid the Cowboys for Aubrey during free agency.

“But if you're a team that's out there, wouldn't it make sense to go pay Brandon Aubrey? The highest-paid kicker right now is at about $6.5 million. I believe it's Harrison Butker. What would you be willing to pay a guy, who made a difference in every single game. Is that worth $8 million? $10 million? $12 million? What is it worth to you, Ty? And kickers are like insurance. You never know that you need one until you don't have it, and then it's too late,” Schefter said.

“So to me, again, if I were in front office, I'd be spending more, more than most people would on Brandon Aubrey. I'm sure that Jerry Jones has said they've made Brandon Aubrey an offer to make him the highest paid kicker in the game. I say make him the highest paid kicker in the game and then some. And whatever then some is, is worth every penny. Because that guy is a difference maker.”

What would happen if the Dallas Cowboys don’t match an offer for Brandon Aubrey?

The good news for the Cowboys is that they can match any offer made for Aubrey. As a restricted free agent, Aubrey will likely receive a second-round tender, which would allow him to test the open market.

If he receives an offer and the Cowboys don’t want to match it, they would then be given a second-round pick by Aubrey’s new team.

Losing Aubrey isn’t ideal, but if a team desperate for a kicker offers him north of $10 million, as floated by Schefter, it’s not going to be easy for Jones to match that deal. They would at least be compensated well with the draft pick, but that would leave a sizable hole on their roster.