George Pickens Trade Rumors Resurface After Cowboys' Franchise Tag Decision

The Dallas Cowboys followed through with their plans to use the franchise tag on star wide receiver George Pickens after his 2025 breakout campaign.

With the tag, which will pay Pickens $27.3 million for the 2026 season, the team has until a July 15 deadline to reach a long-term deal. Dallas has been open about their desire to re-sign Pickens in the offseason, but there is another cloud hanging over the situation.

It was first floated a few weeks ago that the Cowboys could be open to trading Pickens after using the tag, and those rumors have continued through the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

According to veteran NFL writer Tony Pauline, the Pickens trade rumors continue to swirl with his long-term future in Dallas remaining up in the air.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I reported from the Senior Bowl that the Dallas Cowboys would place the franchise tag on receiver George Pickens if they could not agree on a contract extension before free agency opens. That report was later confirmed by other outlets just before the combine," Pauline wrote.

"New reports from the combine suggest that the Cowboys could put the franchise tag on Pickens, then trade him. Pickens was officially franchise-tagged on Friday afternoon, and the team will pay him $27.3 million for the 2026 season. However, his long-term future with the team still remains undecided, and a trade possibility still exists before the team hits the July 15 deadline."

Pauline likened the situation to the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams saga, which ultimately ended in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"This was used in the not-too-distant past on star receivers, as the Green Bay Packers did the same with Davante Adams in 2022 and ultimately traded the wideout to Las Vegas," he notes.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with George Pickens following a touchdown at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No specific teams have been linked to any Pickens trade rumors.

Pickens is currently projected to sign a long-term contract worth more than $30 million per year in the offseason, according to Spotrac. His contract evaluation is projected at four years, $122.4 million.

During his debut year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a major payday.

Let's hope that the Cowboys' front office follows through with its talk about re-signing Pickens to a long-term deal, because he has proven he is a key part of the team's offense.