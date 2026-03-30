Cowboys Named Possible Landing Spot for $7M Division Rival LB

The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason in need of more help at the linebacker position, but Jerry Jones and Co. have failed to adequately address it.

Making the situation even shakier, Dallas' only locked-in starter at the position, DeMarvion Overshown, has battled a pair of significant injuries early on in his career.

Luckily, there is still a very good option available in free agency and it is none other than former Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Cowboys named landing spot for Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In an article listing some of the most likely landing spots for Wagner in free agency, CBS Sports' Carter Bahns listed the Cowboys as one of them.

"There is probably no more obvious deficiency in the NFL than the Dallas Cowboys' defensive weaknesses," Bahns said. "The league's worst scoring defense in 2025 needs a talent influx to go with its coordinator change, and Wagner would be an affordable addition. Jerry Jones built some defensive depth over the first couple weeks of free agency but still lacks the kind of splashy addition that could incite optimism for a quick and noticeable turnaround. Wagner may not be a break-the-bank kind of player at this stage of his career, but he would raise the defense's floor more than some of the team's other offseason pickups."

The belief has been that Wagner would return to Washington, but head coach Dan Quinn made no promises when asked about the veteran linebacker's future recently.

"We would never shut the door on him," Quinn said, according to ESPN's John Keim. "We do feel like there's some players that are about to take off at [his] position."

Bobby Wagner to Cowboys makes total sense

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil, linebacker Bobby Wagner and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This would be an ideal signing for the Cowboys.

Wagner is long in the tooth at 35 years old, but he showed he's still got plenty left in the tank after another impressive season in 2025.

The 10-time Pro Bowler notched 162 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions and four passes defensed in 17 games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner had the fifth-best run-defense grade (90.3) and second-best pass-rush grade (92.4) among players at his position. His overall mark of 78.6 ranked ninth, also.

While Wagner would provide a huge boost in run defense and in the pass-rush, two things Dallas definitely needs to improve, he does not offer much in coverage. However, Dallas can lean on Overshown for help in that area.

Another good thing about Wagner is he won't command more than a one-year deal, so adding him does not preclude the Cowboys from drafting a linebacker early.

Spotrac projects a one-year $7.6 million deal for Wagner, which is a fairly cheap price the Cowboys should be willing to pay.