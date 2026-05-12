Former Cowboys Star's Recruiting Pitch Helped Dante Fowler Sign With Seahawks

Dante Fowler was one of the most high-profile Dallas Cowboys free agents until the Seattle Seahawks scooped him up recently.

After spending three of the last four years with the Cowboys, Fowler will now take his talents to The Emerald City, where he'll play on a one-year deal worth $5 million for the Super Bowl champions, who also happen to be on Dallas' schedule.

Not that Fowler needed more of a nudge to join an elite team that gives him a chance to win a Super Bowl, but he did receive a pretty good recruiting pitch from a former Cowboys defender, DeMarcus Lawrence, who joined Seattle in 2025 after 11 years in Dallas.

Fowler revealed that he spent 30 minutes on FaceTime with his former teammate, who told him that, "if you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here."

"We talked for like 30 minutes on FaceTime, just chopping it up, and after that I made my decision," Fowler said.

Of course, Cowboys fans won't forget Lawrence's proclamation upon leaving Dallas last season. The five-time Pro Bowler called Dallas home but said he knew "for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there."

"A change in scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home," Lawrence said. "I made my home there, my family lives there, I'm forever going to be there. But I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there, so yeah. We here."

Little did we know, Lawrence would go on to immediately win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, who weren't on anyone's radar when it came to preseason favorites to win the Big Game.

Another reason to join the Seahawks

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with rejoining Lawrence, Fowler is also reuniting with former Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde, who is the defensive coordinator with the Seahawks.

Fowler, who was also with Durde in Atlanta, said that is another reason why going to Seattle was so attractive for him.

"Really because of the defensive coordinator, Coach AD," Fowler said. "Me and him have a really great relationship going all the way back to when I was playing with the Falcons, and when we had a really great defense with the Cowboys. So just being able to come and play for him again as a defensive coordinator is really cool."

Fowler joins a Seahawks defense that was the best in the business last season. He should step into the rotational role vacated by Boye Mafe, who left for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Fowler's latest tenure with the Cowboys once again ended in disappointing fashion. He tallied just three sacks in 2025 after coming back from the Washington Commanders, where he posted 10.5 in 2024. Fowler had 10 for Dallas the two years prior to that.