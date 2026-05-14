Cowboys' 2026 NFL Schedule Rumors Show Why Dallas Is Still America's Team

We are just hours away from the official release of the 2026 NFL schedule, and fans across the league are being reminded once again why the Dallas Cowboys are America's Team.

Dallas is the most valuable brand in American sports, and the undeniably the biggest brand in the NFL. That's why, despite missing the postseason in back-to-back years, the Cowboys will once again be in the spotlight as much as any team in the league.

According to the flurry of schedule rumors and official announcements by the league, the Cowboys are currently slated to have six standalone games, meaning they will be the only game on at their scheduled time. Out of the standalone games, five are in primetime, and one is on Thanksgiving Day.

There are also three remaining dates on the calendar that have no games rumored at this time, so the number could rise when the schedule is officially released. That means we could be seeing the Cowboys in more primetime matchups than any other team in the league in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Not too shabby, huh? The brand is as strong as ever, so you know Jerry Jones is smiling.

Be sure to check back in for the official regular season on Thursday night, which appropriately for the Cowboys, comes in primetime.

A closer look at the rumored Cowboys schedule for the 2026 season can be seen below (standalone games in bold).

DISCLAIMER: Schedule is not official until the NFL announcement at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The above dates and times are rumored, outside of the confirmed matchups in Week 1, Week 3, and Week 12.

Dallas Cowboys' Rumored 2026 Schedule

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Week 1: @ New York Giants on Sunday Night Football

Week 2: vs Washington Commanders

Week 3: vs Baltimore Ravens in Brazil

Week 4: @ Houston Texans

Week 5: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football

Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 7: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: vs Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving

Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football

Week 17: vs New York Giants

Week 18: @ Washington Commanders

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