Cowboys' 2026 NFL Schedule Rumors Show Why Dallas Is Still America's Team
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We are just hours away from the official release of the 2026 NFL schedule, and fans across the league are being reminded once again why the Dallas Cowboys are America's Team.
Dallas is the most valuable brand in American sports, and the undeniably the biggest brand in the NFL. That's why, despite missing the postseason in back-to-back years, the Cowboys will once again be in the spotlight as much as any team in the league.
According to the flurry of schedule rumors and official announcements by the league, the Cowboys are currently slated to have six standalone games, meaning they will be the only game on at their scheduled time. Out of the standalone games, five are in primetime, and one is on Thanksgiving Day.
There are also three remaining dates on the calendar that have no games rumored at this time, so the number could rise when the schedule is officially released. That means we could be seeing the Cowboys in more primetime matchups than any other team in the league in 2026.
Not too shabby, huh? The brand is as strong as ever, so you know Jerry Jones is smiling.
Be sure to check back in for the official regular season on Thursday night, which appropriately for the Cowboys, comes in primetime.
A closer look at the rumored Cowboys schedule for the 2026 season can be seen below (standalone games in bold).
DISCLAIMER: Schedule is not official until the NFL announcement at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The above dates and times are rumored, outside of the confirmed matchups in Week 1, Week 3, and Week 12.
Dallas Cowboys' Rumored 2026 Schedule
Week 1: @ New York Giants on Sunday Night Football
Week 2: vs Washington Commanders
Week 3: vs Baltimore Ravens in Brazil
Week 4: @ Houston Texans
Week 5: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football
Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 7: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
Week 8: TBD
Week 9: TBD
Week 10: vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 11: TBD
Week 12: vs Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving
Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 16: vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football
Week 17: vs New York Giants
Week 18: @ Washington Commanders
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