Cowboys Named Team To Watch For Super Bowl Champ LB Amid Defensive Overhaul

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that the team will be putting a focus on improving the defense during NFL free agency. Jerry Jones claims he is willing to spend big after the team's defense ranked No. 30 in the league in overall defense last season.

To make matters worse, the Cowboys fielded the worst pass defense in the league, which led to a change at defensive coordinator immediately after missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the latest ahead of the start of free agency, with some intriguing names for the Cowboys. One player who has been gaining some momentum in conversations as a potential offseason addition is Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Dean could anchor the revamped Cowboys defense by wearing the green dot for Christian Parker's new defense.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys are crafting a detailed free agency plan to bolster their defense. The new scheme under coordinator Christian Parker needs replenishment. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is someone to watch as a green-dot player in the middle of the defense. The Cowboys will monitor the top of the pass-rush free agent options, too," Fowler wrote.

"They aren't guaranteed to spend big, but I believe they will get a pass rusher at some point.

Fowler also pinpointed some potential reinforcements for the secondary, if the team is serious about revamping the roster through free agency.

He added, "They will also comb the free agent safety class (Arizona's Jalen Thompson makes sense), and they need a nickel corner. Dallas has felt the void since Jourdan Lewis left."

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL free agency officially kicks off at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The legal tampering period will open on Monday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

We'll have to see what players get the first looks from Dallas, and whether the team is serious about opening the checkbook and spending big. Adding players like Dean and Thompson would be a great place to start.