Cowboys Made Competitive Offer for Free Agent LB Nakobe Dean

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense on Monday by adding two new starters. First, they landed EDGE Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

After that, they shored up the safety position by agreeing to terms with Jalen Thompson from the Arizona Cardinals. After reworking Malik Hooker's deal earlier in the day, the Cowboys ensured they would have two capable safeties for defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

They nearly landed another weapon for Parker as well. News broke late on Monday that Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker both signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys were rumored to have interest in both linebackers, with their strong interest in Dean being confirmed after the deals were announced.

NFL insider Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys were "very competitive" in talks with Dean. Through a social media post, Slater said the Cowboys' offer was similar to the Raiders', and it was a tough decision for Dean.

"Just talked with someone close to the situation and apparently Dallas was actually very competitive in the Nakobe Dean market," Slater wrote.

"He was one of their 5 Zooms allowed. I’m told their offer was similar to the Raiders but ultimately he went with his gut feeling but was told he could have seen himself in both places and it was '51/49' margin but Raiders won this one."

Slater added that this is proof that the Cowboys truly are trying this offseason. That's encouraging considering Jerry Jones has hinted at being active in the past, only to stay quiet in free agency. This year, they're finally making some noise.

Which linebackers remain on the open market for the Cowboys?

In addition to Walker and Dean coming to terms with new teams, Devin Bush and Quincy Williams also found new homes. Bush agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears, while Williams is set to join Bush's old team, the Cleveland Browns.

With them off the board, there are still some strong options. The biggest name as of Monday night is Devin Lloyd, who could command a massive deal. There's also Bobby Okereke, who was recently with the New York Giants.

Dallas could also look to the trade market to fill their hole at linebacker, but chances are high that they bring in a veteran soon.