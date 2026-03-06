Dallas Cowboys Free Agency Big Board, Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

This is a big offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.

After going 7-9-1 in their first year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones is ready to change his approach. Schottenheimer orchestrated one of the best offensive seasons the team has ever had, but Jones had to watch as their atrocious defense let one game after another slip away.

That's why he's vowed to spend in NFL free agency this offseason, something Jones hasn't done much of in the past. While they will be limited by the salary cap, the Cowboys can still make a splash; they just have to be smart about how they approach it.

With running back Javonte Williams re-signed and wide receiver George Pickens being given the franchise tag, the offense will return all 11 starters. That means the focus during free agency will be solely on defense, with these five players standing out as the team's best targets at each position of need.

Cornerback

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Riq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Greg Newsome, Jacksonville Jaguars

Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints

Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs

Nahshon Wright, Chicago Bears

Greg Newsome and Alontae Taylor aren't the best overall cornerbacks on the market, but the reason they make sense for Dallas is their ability to play in the slot. Jones admitted it was a mistake to let Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency, which suggests he wants to fix that position.

If they believe Reddy Steward can step up and fill that role under Christian Parker's tutelage, they could look to someone such as Riq Woolen, Jaylen Watson, or former Cowboys Nahshon Wright. They're all better suited for the outside, although they could command higher salaries.

Safety

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Scott, Carolina Panthers

Ar'Darius Washington, Baltimore Ravens

P.J. Locke, Denver Broncos

Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals

Safety seems to be an overlooked position in Dallas, but hopefully, that will change under Christian Parker. The Cowboys still have Malik Hooker, but might be replacing Donovan Wilson. They can go for some big names like Jalen Thompson or Reed Blankenship, who have ties to members of the coaching staff.

They could also pick up P.J. Locke, who also has ties to Parker, or Ar'Darius Washington. They're both still developing and have injury concerns, but could be affordable. They can also play in the slot, which is a huge need.

Nick Scott is an underrated player who probably won't secure a big contract, but had a 67.8 grade from PFF in 2025, which was 37th at the position. He was decent in coverage and against the run, making him an interesting stopgap target.

Linebacker

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears

Quincy Williams, New York Jets

Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

Bobby Okereke, New York Giants

Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas can likely afford one big contract signing in free agency, which is likely going to be on an EDGE player. If they decide to spend that money on any other position, however, it could be linebacker. The player they could target in such a scenario is Devin Lloyd from the Jaguars.

Lloyd will command roughly $20 million in free agency, but he's a difference-maker. If the Cowboys want to go with a more affordable player, they can look to Bobby Okereke, whom Klayton Adams knows from their time in Indianapolis together. Nakobe Dean is another possibility, and he spent the past two years with Christian Parker.

Quincy Williams has ties to the team as well. His younger brother, Quinnen Williams, is the best defender the Cowboys have. Last is Tremaine Edmunds, who was recently released by Chicago and could be in the market for a one-year "prove-it" deal.

EDGE

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates his sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Von Miller, Washington Commanders

Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks

Jaelan Phillips, Philadelphia Eagles

Odafe Oweh, Los Angeles Chargers

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

There's no need on the Dallas roster greater than the EDGE. With Jadeveon Clowney likely out, there's no one on the team that can consistently pressure the quarterback. While the Cowboys can add someone with one of their two picks in Round 1, a rookie won't be enough.

Ideal targets include Trey Hendrickson and Odafe Oweh. Both would be expensive, but if the Cowboys can find a way to pay them, they won't be sorry. The same is true for Jaelan Phillips, although he has some injury concerns. If they're looking for a younger player who is still developing, Boye Mafe could be the name to watch.

Another option is Von Miller, who will turn 37 at the end of March. Despite his age, he had nine sacks for the Commanders while playing in a rotation. He said he still has gas in the tank and while he wouldn't be an every-down player, he could pair nicely with a rookie, giving the Cowboys a one-year third-down specialist who isn't likely to break the bank.