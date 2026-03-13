Cowboys' PJ Locke Opens Up on 'Surreal' Texas Homecoming, Christian Parker Reunion

One of the Dallas Cowboys' first moves in the opening wave of NFL free agency was the addition of safety P.J. Locke, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

By joining the Cowboys, Locke reunites with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who previously served as a defensive backs coach for the Broncos.

Because of his familiarity with Parker's scheme, Locke has the opportunity to immediately step into an impact role. It is also a homecoming for Locke, who grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and starred for the Texas Longhorns.

After signing with the Cowboys, Locke opened up about rejoining Parker and what it means for him to play for Dallas.

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Man, it's such a surreal moment, a full circle moment," Locke told the team's official website. "My wife is from Fort Worth. My whole family grew up Cowboys fans. To be here and able to play for the home team is a blessing. It's such a miracle."

When speaking of Parker, he shared his excitement and had some high praise for Parker, who he believes is the right man to turn around the Dallas defense.

"When he was my coach with the Broncos, we spent a lot of time together — training camps, waking up early in the morning and going over film — just helping me get up to par with the IQ of the game," he said. "And I feel like I've grown so much. … It'll be super exciting. … It also starts with communication, and CP is the right coach for that.

"He's very detailed in that sense, and you gain confidence when you understand the details of the game and of what he provides. We'll be fine."

Dallas' New Safety

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Locke entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019 and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released during the final round of cuts. Eventually, Locke caught on with the Broncos, where he has accumulated 174 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Of course, Locke comes with some injury concerns. In January 2025, Locke underwent a successful transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), which nearly ended his career. The surgery was designed to stabilize the spine and relieve pressure on his nerves that were causing severe back pain. Locke was able to return to the field in 2025 after undergoing surgery.

Despite his past injury, Locke has shown the ability to bounce back and adds some immediate depth and talent to the defensive backfield, which is in desperate need of improvement after ranking last in the league in pass defense a season ago.