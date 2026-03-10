Cowboys Reunite PJ Locke With DC Christian Parker in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their secondary once again in free agency during the legal tampering period.

Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Locke, a native of Beaumont, TX, now returns to his home state after also playing for the Texas Longhorns during his college days.

The move comes after Dallas After traded for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary along with agreeing to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal withArizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson.

P.J. Locke Reunites With Cowboys DC Christian Parker

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Locke spent six seasons with the Broncos, but now reunites with a familiar face.

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker was previously Locke's defensive backs coach with the Broncos. It's clear that their connection, along with Locke's ties to the state of Texas, played a role in Dallas agreeing to terms with him on a new deal.

Locke was originally an undrafted free agent with Denver but ended up carving out a notable role for himself with the Broncos.

In six seasons with the team, he started 26 of 90 regular season games while posting 174 total tackles (110 solo), four sacks, five forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.

Locke's best season came in 2023 when he finished with 53 total tackles (33 solo), a career-best three sacks, five pass breakups and one pick.

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The past two seasons, Locke has started each of Denver three playoff games, including the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots this past January. During this span, he tallied 22 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.

The Cowboys still need to address their linebacker corps in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, but the team is starting to put together a solid group of offseason additions.

Locke will now bring some key experience to a Cowboys secondary that allowed the most points (30.1) and passing yards (251.5) per game this past season.