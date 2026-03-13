What Sean Payton Said About New Dallas Cowboys Safety PJ Locke

The Dallas Cowboys have made some notable headlines so far this offseason with multiple moves to address what was the worst defense in the NFL this past season.

Along with making three trades to mix things up, the Cowboys have added some key pieces in free agency.

Arguably the most important of these signings was Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, who officially put pen to paper with Dallas on a three-year, $36 million deal Thursday.

But while Thompson has received most of the attention, the Cowboys also added to the secondary by agreeing to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke, who returns to his home state after playing college ball for the Texas Longhorns.

Locke spent six seasons in Denver, and though only three of those years came alongside Sean Payton, the Broncos' head coach is still sad to see Locke go.

Broncos Coach Sean Payton "Going to Miss" P.J. Locke

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payton praised Locke's ability, telling 105.3 The Fan that the veteran safety is "very versatile."

"Our safeties play left and right, so he could play down in the box or play the deep third," Payton told Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan. "He's very versatile. He's a great teammate. He covers well, he tackles well. Really going to miss him."

Locke, 29, was originally an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2019 NFL Draft but eventually made his way to Denver and exceeded expectations, carving out a notable role for himself with the Broncos.

In six seasons with the team, he started 26 of 90 regular season games while tallying 174 total tackles (110 solo), four sacks, five forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.

His best season came in 2023. That year, Locke finished with 53 total tackles (33 solo), a career-best three sacks, five pass breakups and one interception.

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The past two seasons, Locke has started each of Denver three playoff games, including the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots this past January.

During that span, he tallied 22 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.

Locke is a part of what's turning into a solid free agency class for Dallas. Along with Locke and Thompson, the Cowboys have also signed Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell and Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat along with trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary.