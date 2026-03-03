New Cowboys Mock Draft Adds Versatile EDGE, Plug-and-Play Nickel in Round 1

The Dallas Cowboys have two picks in Round 1 of the NFL draft at the right time.

Dallas desperately needs help on the defensive side of the ball, and while this class as a whole isn’t considered incredibly deep, there are multiple defensive ends and cornerbacks who can make an immediate impact.

The depth at those positions, coupled with the Cowboys’ greatest needs has most mock drafts have Dallas bringing in a defensive end and a cornerback. That’s the case once again as Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski’s latest mock has the Cowboys taking two defenders from the same program.

Round 1, Pick 12: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sobleski finds it comical that Dallas must replace Micah Parsons, which they attempt to do with T.J. Parker from Clemson. While he’s not alone in this take, the Cowboys could come out on top. If Parker comes close to replacing Parsons, he would be doing so at a fraction of the cost, plus they were able to fix their defensive tackle spot.

As for Parker’s fit, Sobleski cited Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder, who says the Clemson product can rush the passer and stop the run.

"Parker had done a lot over the last couple of months to rebuild some draft stock, standing out at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine," Holder said.

"Originally, he was a projected as a top-five draft pick but fell slightly throughout the process because he didn't live up to those expectations. Besides, the Clemson product can defend the run, which apparently is a pretty big deal for Jerry Jones."

Round 1, Pick 20: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At pick No. 20, the Cowboys add another Clemson defender, this time by taking cornerback Avieon Terrell. As Sobleski states, Terrell can be a plug-and-play defensive back capable of filling the nickel role.

“The Dallas Cowboys opened the first round by reinvesting in their pass-rush. Now, the team doubles-down on defense by tying a beefed up front seven with an improved secondary,” Sobleski wrote.

“Clemson's Avieon Terrell may not fit the Cowboys' preferred build at the cornerback position, but he's an ultra-competitive cover corner, who can thrive in a Vic Fangio-inspired scheme brought to Dallas by new coordinator Christian Parker.”

Jerry Jones has expressed regret in losing slot corner Jourdan Lewis and Christian Parker has said that position is one of the most valuable on a good defense. That’s what makes this pick so ideal as it would truly improve their struggling secondary.