Cowboys Double-Down on Defensive Rebuild in New 2026 Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have been consistent with their messaging, with the start of NFL free agency right around the corner. The team wants to improve on defense.

Whether it be through free agency or the NFL draft, Dallas has an opportunity to make an immediate improvement by bringing on some talented, promising young players who can be molded by the revamped coaching staff.

With the NFL Combine underway, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com shared his latest 2026 mock draft.

Like many before him, Books has the Cowboys restocking the shelves on defense for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

By focusing on improving the pass rush and adding a talented cornerback to the team's weak secondary, Dallas is taking some giant leaps in the right direct.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for Dallas from NFL.com can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Akheem Mesidor, defensive lineman, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the addition of pass-rushing specialist BT Jordan to the defensive staff, adding an edge rusher with upside like Mesidor could provide an immediate spark for the defense that could pay off for the foreseeable future. Opposite Donovan Ezeiruaku, the Cowboys could field one of the best young rushing duos in the league.

"The Cowboys' installation of a Vic Fangio-like scheme under new DC Christian Parker could make the high-motor edge defender a top priority," Brooks writes. "Mesidor's energy, effort and relentlessness, combined with his advanced pass-rushing skills after six years in college, could make him a double-digit sack artist early in his pro career."

Mesidor began his six-year college career at West Virginia before transferring to Miami in 2020. In his final season, Mesidor had a breakout season with 63 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The younger brother of A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon Terrell, would be an instant difference-maker for the Cowboys, who fielded the league's worst pass defense in 2025.

"After grabbing an edge rusher at No. 12, Dallas can address another big need on its broken defense," Brooks wrote. "Terrell isn't the biggest corner, but I think he's a natural playmaker with the speed and quickness to match up with WR1s on the outside. "

Terrell finished his junior campaign with 48 tackles, five forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and nine passes defensed.