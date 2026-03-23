New Cowboys Safety Jalen Thompson Opens Up on Why He Chose Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys were able to improve their secondary during free agency as they signed three new players.

Cobie Durant is the most underrated of the bunch as the former Los Angeles Rams cornerback gives them a quality starter. There’s also P.J. Locke, who can play either safety position and has experience working with Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The biggest name of the group, however, is Jalen Thompson. After seven years with the Arizona Cardinals, Thompson signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys and instantly upgrades their safety corps.

Thompson can play either safety spot, but is also an option in the slot. He’s expected to be a key piece of their defensive puzzle, and recently, he revealed why he chose Dallas during free agency.

Part of the reason was the presence of secondary coach Ryan Smith, who was previously the cornerbacks coach in Arizona. Smith isn’t the only coach he’s fond of, as Thompson said he felt a family atmosphere when meeting with the entire coaching staff.

“Wherever the coaches need me,” Thompson said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I definitely see myself playing in the slot. Definitely see myself playing deep safety. Definitely see myself playing strong, free, wherever they need me at. And my film shows it. I’m ready to get it going.”

Thompson said he’s been missing that feeling throughout his career, but added that he believes they have the right pieces.

“That’s kind of what I feel like I’ve been missing in the past seven years of my NFL career,” he said. “I just feel like we got all the right pieces.”

P.J. Locke is also high on the coaching staff

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Locke is another intriguing signing, capable of filling multiple roles. He also credits the coaching staff for his decision to join Dallas.

The former Denver safety spent three years working with Parker, who was the defensive backs coach for the Broncos from 2021 through 2023.

What he loved about working with Parker was his approach to teaching the game. Locke said Parker hates gray areas, focusing on details to eliminate miscommunication.

“CP hates gray area,” Locke said via Machota. “The gray area creates miscommunication. It (makes you) play slower. He’s just really big on details, teaching you the game. He’s a technician in that type of way, how he goes about teaching his techniques. That’s everything I love as a player. There’s a reason a lot of people gravitated towards him.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer deserves credit for putting together an impressive staff, which has made Dallas a desirable destination.