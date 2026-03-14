New Cowboys CB Cobie Durant Shares Vision For Impact on Dallas Defense

The Dallas Cowboys made several additions to the team's ailing secondary during the first wave of NFL free agency, including multiple players who can step in and contribute as starters from Day 1.

One of those players is former Los Angeles Rams standout cornerback Cobie Durant, who signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys worth up to $5.5 million.

On Friday, after agreeing to terms on Thursday, Durant met in person with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach Derrick Ansley, and secondary coach Ryan Smith.

After their meeting, Durant spoke to the team's official website and shared his excitement to join the Dallas secondary and what his goals will be when he steps out onto the field.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Just create takeaways and get the ball back to Dak," Durant said. "Let Dak do what he do. I'm excited for it. Like I said, got great guys in that secondary, and I'm just here to add on.

"They're getting a guy that the media says is too small. But you know, it ain't all about the size of the dog, it's the size of the heart in the dog. 'The Landshark's' coming to make plays and add on to this defense."

Durant's "Landshark" nickname is a reference to cornerbacks playing on an island. At 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, Durant knows that he is undersized for the position, but it has never held him back.

Last season, Durant had six interceptions, including three in the postseason, and a pick-six. He added a career-high 40 tackles, seven passes defensed, one tackle for a loss, and one fumble recovery. Over the past two seasons with the Rams, Durant has started 29 games.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant acknowledges the crowd after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There is no denying Durant brings the playmaking ability to immediately make an impact on the Cowboys' defense, and it will be exciting to see how he carves out a role in Christian Parker's scheme. He's certainly ready for the job.

"When I go out there, I don't think about it as much as just be myself, be the Landshark and just go make plays," Durant said. "I approach the game with God-fidence, not confidence, really. It's God-fidence for me, God with confidence. That's my way of approaching it. Because when I'm between those white lines, they've got to see me just like I've got to see them."