The Dallas Cowboys are planning to use the franchise tag on star wide receiver George Pickens before the start of NFL free agency. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones revealed at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the hope is to finalize the tag "in the week."

After a breakout season that set new career highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and receiving touchdowns (9), Pickens is in line for a major payday.

That has led many to wonder whether Pickens would suit up for Dallas if the team decides to go the franchise tag route without a commitment to the future.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys could once again be playing a dangerous game because Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta, who also represents Micah Parsons, is not a fan of his players getting tagged.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens is currently projected to sign a new contract worth more than $30 million per year, according to Spotrac. His contract evaluation is projected at four years and $122.4 million. If the franchise tag is used in the next week, the belief is that Dallas would take advantage of the extra time to get a deal done, with a goal for July.

But it may not be that easy.

Cowboys Flirting With Disaster

Ian Rapoport on whether George Pickens would play on the franchise tag.



Full interview tomorrow at 7:20 on @1053thefan: pic.twitter.com/j3JnpxyiGc — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) February 24, 2026

"David Mulugheta does not like the tag. He is not a fan. He's had guys who have been on the tag. He does not like it. So I don't know what George Pickens is going to do. I just know historically you may not see him for a bit," Rapoport said.

"You want him for the offseason program? Good luck. Because generally, those guys don't sign in March. They sign in late August... if they sign in late August. Because he doesn't have to. You just got to sign by week eight or whatever it is. So, like, if you tag Pickens and don't do a deal, it's going to be a while. And it's going to be a saga. And, like, you know, good for [the media]. Not as good for the Cowboys."

If it's another offseason full of contract drama with a superstar player, it's going to be a bad look for Jerry Jones and the front office.

By now, you'd think the team would have learned its lesson, but if history repeats itself, it's clear that the promising start to the offseason and teasing that the team was taking a new approach were all smoke and mirrors.