George Pickens’ Agent Sets Timeline for Cowboys Contract Talks

George Pickens had a phenomenal first season with the Dallas Cowboys, leading the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pickens is an impending free agent, but Dallas is adamant they want him back. To ensure he sticks around, the Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag on Pickens. If he does get tagged, the Cowboys can continue to negotiate a long-term deal until July 15.

MORE: Cowboys Remain Best Fit for Breakout Star Ahead of NFL Free Agency

If Pickens’ agent has his way, the negotiations would take place way ahead of the July deadline. According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Pickens’ representatives want to open up the discussion during the Scouting Combine.

“Pickens’ agents want to start contract talks at the combine, which starts next week in Indianapolis,” Watkins wrote.

“Hopefully, contract talks will go smoothly for both sides because if you get Pickens into the offseason program and training camp on time, then you begin Year 2 of Brian Schottenheimer’s tenure on the right path.”

The Combine begins on Feb. 23 in Indianapolis and runs through March 2.

Can Jerry Jones avoid drama this year?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It would be ideal for Pickens to be under contract before the start of offseason activities, but that’s not how Jerry Jones has operated in the past.

Over the past two years, he’s allowed contract drama to carry into the preseason. In 2024, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were both extended just before the regular season, but Lamb held out throughout camp.

MORE: HOF Coach Gives Honest Assessment of Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer's First Year

In 2025, Micah Parsons ended up being traded after his contract talks stalled. What’s worrisome about that breakdown is the fact that Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, also represents Pickens.

Hopefully, Jones and Mulugheta will be able to put that ordeal behind them and get to work next week in Indianapolis. A peaceful offseason would be a welcome change and that starts with Pickens’ contract being figured out.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

