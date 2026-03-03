When Does NFL Legal Tampering Period Open For Dallas Cowboys in Free Agency?

We are just one week away from the start of the new NFL calendar year, and it's an exciting time for Dallas Cowboys fans. The franchise has adopted some new approaches to the offseason to kick off 2026, and after weeks of promising to "bust the budget,' Jerry Jones better put his money where his mouth is.

The 2026 NFL calendar officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET. When the clock strikes four, teams will be able to put pen to paper to begin signing their free agent class.

But while deals are not official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., there are some behind-the-scenes shenanigans going down for the two days leading up to the new league year, which is referred to as the "Legal Tampering Period."

This year, the legal tampering period will begin on Monday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET. That's when teams can reach out to players and their agents to gauge interest and begin the negotiation process.

General view of an inflatable NFL Shield logo at Dallas Cowboys training camp at River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When legal tampering begins, reports will start pouring out from league insiders about unofficial deals and agreements between teams and the players.

That will be our first look at the caliber of player Jones and the Cowboys are targeting on the open market, and just how honest Jones was regarding the team's budget, so let's hope he follows through.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Offseason Calendar

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

March

March 3 : Deadline to designate Franchise/Transition players (4 p.m. ET)

: Deadline to designate Franchise/Transition players (4 p.m. ET) March 9-11 : Legal tampering permitted for pending free agents

: Legal tampering permitted for pending free agents March 11 : First day of new league year, official free agency period (4 p.m. ET)

: First day of new league year, official free agency period (4 p.m. ET) March 29-April 1: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix)

April

April 15 : Deadline for club visits with draft prospects at team facility

: Deadline for club visits with draft prospects at team facility April 17 : Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets April 20 : Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head coaching change

: Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head coaching change April 22 : Deadline for teams to exercise Right of First Refusal on RFAs

: Deadline for teams to exercise Right of First Refusal on RFAs April 22 : Deadline for visits with draft prospects at any location (including digitally)

: Deadline for visits with draft prospects at any location (including digitally) April 23-25: 2025 NFL Draft (Pittsburgh)

May