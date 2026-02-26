Cowboys Moving Toward Second-Round Tender for Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is a restricted free agent and has proven he deserves to be paid as the best in the NFL at his position.

With free agency starting in just a couple of weeks, the Cowboys and Aubrey have yet to come to terms on a new deal. The good news for Dallas is that they can ensure they have a chance to keep Aubrey by using a tendered contract.

The Cowboys are expected to use a second-round tender on Aubrey, which would pay him an estimated $5.8 million. That won't make him the highest-paid kicker, with that honor belonging to Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs, who makes an average of $6.4 million per season.

What is the Restricted Free Agent tender?

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A Restricted Free Agent is a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. Their current team can place a one-year "tender" on them, which allows the player to negotiate with other teams during free agency while granting the current team the right to match any offer.

If the team decides not to match the offer, they receive draft compensation based on the tendered amount. By using the second-round tender, the Cowboys would ensure they will either have Aubrey, or be given a second-round pick from whatever team signs him.

Brandon Aubrey had quite the journey to make it to the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Aubrey originally played soccer for Notre Dame and was a first-round pick in the 2017 MLS draft. He played professional soccer for two years before returning to Notre Dame to become a software engineer.

Through the encouragement of his wife, Aubrey decided to try football and trained to be a kicker. He had a two-year run in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions and helped them win two championships.

In 2023, he signed with the Cowboys and set the record for the most consecutive field goals made to start a career. He also has the most makes from beyond 60 yards with six.

Aubrey enters the 2026 season 112-of-127 on field goal attempts with a career long of 64 yards and 126-of-130 on extra point attempts. He's one of the more reliable kickers in the league and gives the Cowboys' confidence they can score as long as they get anywhere near the midfield mark.