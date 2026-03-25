NFL Power Rankings Highlight Why Cowboys Aren’t Contenders Yet

Despite boasting one of the more impressive offenses in the NFL in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys finished with a record of 7-9-1.

It was a disappointing first season for rookie head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but the Cowboys still believe they can be contenders quickly if they fix their defense. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones vowed to do this during the offseason, and has made more moves in free agency than fans are used to seeing.

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The problem is that Dallas focused on adding role players, meaning they still lack a difference-maker on defense. For that reason, SI.com’s Connor Orr has them ranked 16th in his latest NFL Power Rankings, saying he expects them to add more to their defense in the upcoming NFL draft.

”It’s frustrating to see Jerry Jones bemoan the lack of defense from 2025, only to utilize free agency to admit that he was the problem,” Orr wrote.

“The Cowboys layered their defense with critical role players as they try to set the table for a Vic Fangio–lite scheme under the famed coordinator’s longtime understudy, Christian Parker. I imagine Dallas will continue to bolster its defense in the draft.”

Cowboys could still land a game-changer on defense

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones and the Dallas front office understand they can win games without an elite defense. They were able to outscore some of the top teams in the NFL, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive weeks.

In those wins, the defense made just enough plays for the offense to carry them to victory. That could be the formula in 2025 after they added players such as Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Colbie Durant.

That said, the Cowboys could still land a game-changer, especially if they show promise during the early part of the season. Should that be the case, Jones might be willing to strike up conversations with the Las Vegas Raiders once again regarding Maxx Crosby.

Dallas made a competitive offer for Crosby, but he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, who outbid them. The trade was ultimately nullified when Crosby failed a physical, but Clarence Hill believes the Cowboys could be interested in making a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Should such a deal happen, Dallas would instantly climb higher in every ranking.