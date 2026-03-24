Dallas Cowboys Insider Predicts Maxx Crosby Trade Will Be Revisited At NFL Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys were in pursuit of Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby ahead of the start of the new league year. Unfortunately, the team fell short after being outbid by the Baltimore Ravens.

After a few days, the Ravens controversially reversed course on the Crosby trade package, which included two first-round draft picks, citing concerns over his physical.

Crosby has been recovering from meniscus surgery and cartilage damage in his left knee, and the Ravens were reportedly concerned about a "degenerative issue" in his knee. Now, Crosby is back with the Raiders and preparing for the upcoming season in Las Vegas.

But while Crosby is back with the Raiders, the door may not be closed for Dallas to make another pursuit, and Cowboys insider Clarence Hill believes that is what will happen.

Revisiting the Cowboys' Maxx Crosby Dream

"This is not over."@clarencehilljr believes the #DallasCowboys will revisit Maxx Crosby ahead of the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/XGIWA5ljNF — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) March 24, 2026

Hill shared his belief that the Cowboys will revisit a potential Crosby move ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

"Let's revisit the trade deadline. You know, this is not over. Let's revisit the trade deadline," Hill said. "Some of the things that people are talking in Baltimore, coming out of Baltimore, is that, you know, we're worried about 'degenerative.' You know, he'll play this year. But what about two or three years down the line? And... Baltimore, to me, like the Cowboys, you ain't won squat, okay? Your biggest issue is winning in the playoffs. It's about winning now, okay? I'm not worried about 27 and 28.

"If I get to the Super Bowl this year, he don't have to play in 27 or 28, right? Right. You know, we're going to be fine because we finally got our Super Bowl, and Lamar Jackson and Baltimore are in that same position that Dak and the Cowboys are. It's time to win."

If the Cowboys are in playoff contention leading up to the trade deadline and still show a major weakness with their pass rush, it wouldn't be out of the question for Jerry Jones to reopen trade talks. After all, the team has been active at the trade deadline the past two seasons, especially last season when the Cowboys added All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys remain interested in Crosby as the offseason goes on and whether the chatter continues swirl in the rumor mill, because if it does, Hill's prediction could come to fruition.

And if it does, the Cowboys immediately upgrade their defense for the final stretch of the 2026 campaign.

In 15 games during his injury-shortened 2025 season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

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