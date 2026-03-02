Dallas Cowboys Offseason, When Does NFL Free Agency Begin?

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be more active this offseason than they have in recent years. That begins with NFL free agency, where they should be looking for help on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas has already begun making some moves this offseason, extending running back Javonte Williams. He was signed to a three-year extension, which keeps their top rusher in Dallas. They should also have George Pickens back after using the franchise tag on the explosive wide receiver.

They'll now need to restructure contracts to open up cap space so they can make moves, which they're expected to do. The question now is, when does free agency begin?

When does 2026 NFL free agency begin?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NFL free agency will kick off on Monday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET when the legal tampering period opens. During this period, teams will be able to speak with free agents and even make agreements on contracts. That said, no one can officially sign any free agents until free agency officially begins.

That happens on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET. That's when deals can be signed and become official. In recent years, some of the biggest contracts have already figured out by this point and become official within minutes of the official opening.

Dallas hasn't typically been one of the more active teams during the first wave, but perhaps that will change with Jerry Jones claiming they will "bust the budget" this offseason. Jones has done things differently this offseason, allowing head coach Brian Schottenheimer to lead the way in their defensive coordinator search, so there's hope that he will approach this period differently as well.

Cowboys biggest needs in 2026 NFL free agency

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Offensively, there aren't many needs to be addressed. By tagging Pickens and re-signing Williams, their entire starting team should be back. They're also planning on placing a tender on restricted free agent T.J. Bass, keeping their top reserve guard under contract as well.

If anything, they could use some experience at offensive tackle. Whether a swing tackle of someone to push Tyler Guyton or Terence Steele, tackle is their weakest spot.

Defensively, they need just about everything. Dallas is comfortable with their defensive tackles, but they're desperate for pass rushers, linebackers, and could use help at cornerback and safety as well.