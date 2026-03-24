Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After NFL Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones promised to fix the team’s defense this offseason. He initially tried to make a huge splash, targeting Maxx Crosby, but the Raiders didn’t accept his best offer.

With that deal not coming to fruition, Jones worked out a trade with the Green Bay Packers for EDGE Rashan Gary. The Cowboys then signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant. They also addressed the middle of their defensive line by signing Otito Ogbonnia.

Following these moves, the Cowboys are better on paper but defensive coordinator Christian Parker could use more weapons. They hope to find that with the upcoming NFL draft, but before then, let’s see how the Cowboys rank against the rest of the NFC East.

4. New York Giants

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks with members of the media during a press conference. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a splash by hiring John Harbaugh as their new head coach. They added some former Ravens along with Harbaugh, signing tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard. New York also landed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and receiver Darnell Mooney, although his signing doesn’t make up for the loss of Wan’Dale Robinson.

In all, the Giants improved this offseason but they still have to help Jaxson Dart develop if they want to be a threat.

3. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Following a frustrating 2025 campaign, the Washington Commanders were aggressive this offseason. Their top signings included pass rushers Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu. They also landed linebacker Leo Chenal and tight end Chig Okonkwo

Washington aims to get back to the success they had in 2024 when they made the NFC Championship Game, but their top concern remains. As good as Jayden Daniels is, durability is already a major topic.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas improved on defense, but whether they contend for a division title or not depends on how well their new pieces fit in Parker’s scheme.

Offensively, they remain the most dangerous team in the NFC East, but they need to ensure George Pickens is fine playing on the tag. If not, a new deal should be a priority to avoid the same drama that has plagued them throughout the past two offseasons.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The reigning NFC East champs are still the team to beat. They lost Nakobe Dean in free agency but signed Riq Woolen, Hollywood Brown, and Arnold Ebokite.

There continues to be drama surrounding A.J. Brown, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning in recent years.