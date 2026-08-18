Good & Not So Good From Cowboys' Joint Practice With Saints

For the second time during training camp, the Dallas Cowboys took part in a joint practice. Earlier this month, it was the Los Angeles Rams who they faced and on Tuesday, it was the New Orleans Saints.

Against the Rams, the Cowboys came out looking strong as their defense held its own against the high-powered Los Angeles offense. It was a different story with the Saints as Chris Olave seemed to have his way, which is understandable given his talent. Overall, it was a good session but the performance of Olave is a reminder that there's still work to do before the regular season.

That said, here's a look at what was good on Tuesday as well as what could have gone better for the Cowboys.

Good: Quinnen Williams is that dude

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas defense underwent a massive overhaul this offseason, but their biggest star is a returning player. Quinnen Williams, who was added at the trade deadline, is set to be the centerpiece of this defense and if Tuesday was any indication, they're in good hands. Williams is one of the stronger players in the league and he proved that against the Saints when he tossed David Edwards aside to shut down a rushing attempt.

Not so good: O-Line remains an issue

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Drew Shelton at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was clear during the preseason opener that Dallas had concerns with the depth on their offensive line. According to Nick Harris, that was a problem again when facing New Orleans. Harris expressed concerns about the backups, which is a reminder that the Cowboys should look for outside help.

Good: Pass rush is getting home

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Rashan Gary goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with newly-signed Von Miller not participating, the Cowboys pass rush was getting the job done. Rashan Gary had two sacks, reminding us all that he shouldn't be overlooked. Malachi Lawrence also had a sack, and when he got home, James Houston was right there with him.

Not so good: Emotions running high

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku during a joint practice at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans is coached by former Dallas quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but that doesn't mean things were friendly. In fact, this one was ugly with both the Cowboys and Saints on edge. There were multiple fights in this one, with Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis breaking each one down. The first began when Javonte Williams took a hard hit and tight end DJ Rogers came to his defense.

Cowboys and Saints throwing some shoves after this hard tackle pic.twitter.com/TFvMqLQPPM — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 18, 2026

Later, Donovan Ezeiruaku seemingly took on the entire Saints offense.

Just before this video began, Donovan Ezeiruaku tried to take on the whole Saints roster pic.twitter.com/m3o1M6zOZ1 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 18, 2026

The emotions were high and while some pushing and shoving is typical during joint practices, this one got out of hand in a hurry.

Good: George Pickens, Dak Prescott play backyard ball

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Flournoy and Jake Ferguson stood out in this one, which isn't shocking. Even less shocking is the fact that the biggest highlight came from George Pickens. The veteran wide receiver has made a habit of hauling in circus catches and did so during this practice.

Dak Prescott wanted to go deep and decided to give Pickens a chance. He did so by hurling a ball into coverage and Pickens adjusted and made a leaping grab.

Dak Prescott with the true definition of a “F— it. George down there somewhere” ball pic.twitter.com/JR34He0N89 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 18, 2026

These are the types of plays Pickens can bring to the offense that no other receiver is capable of. Throwing him a 50-50 ball rarely ends up being a mistake since he has a knack for coming down with them, as he did here.

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