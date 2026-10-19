Cowboys Week 6 Report Card: Dallas Gets Left Back in Dreadful Loss to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 2-4 on the season after yet another ugly loss in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.

It was more of the same on Sunday night. The offense did not play up to its standard and the defense posted yet another showing that proves there is no improvement coming.

The 2-4 start is a terrible omen for the Cowboys' playoff chances. Dallas has now experienced this start through six games 16 times in franchise history and failed to make the playoffs the other 15.

The only reason for optimism is the NFC East being a total mess, but even if the Cowboys manage to back their way into the playoffs, they can't hope to advance beyond that.

But we've got a long way to go before even thinking about the playoffs. For now, let's see how we graded Dallas in Week 6.

Passing offense: F

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott had another bad game, completing 34-of-54 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown to two picks. Prescott has now thrown multiple interceptions in back-to-back games and is already half way to his 2025 total.

Prescott's lone touchdown pass came with 44 seconds left, when the game was basically over, so no brownie points there.

Prescott was only sacked once, but he was also hit seven times and pressured 15 times in total, according to Pro Football Focus, which showed the offensive line didn't hold up in pass protection.

Rushing Offense: F

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams carried the ball 11 times for 41 yards and scored a touchdown. He has now averaged less than four yards per carry in five of six games this season as the offensive line continues to totally fail upfront.

Williams didn't get more chances because Dallas abandoned the run. His last carry came with 9:19 left in the third quarter, when Williams scored his aforementioned touchdown.

What makes this showing even more depressing is the fact that the Packers had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL going into the game.

Pass defense: F

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) scores a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Ameer Speed (23) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys gave up 276 passing yards and a touchdown while also notching a pick, which, on the surface, isn't great but isn't terrible, either.

However, things should have been a lot worse, as Matthew Golden and Christian Watson combined for three drops on what should've been touchdowns for Green Bay.

The Packers were converting third-and-longs at will and were 9-of-10 on third downs in the first half alone before finishing 11-of-18, which is 61%. Bear in mind, the Packers came into the game sporting the worst third-down offense in the NFL at 27%.

The Dee Winters pick and Joey Porter Jr.'s impressive coverage were the lone bright spots, but neither of those things were enough to overshadow all that went wrong in Week 6.

Run defense: A

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A very, very small victory here, as the Cowboys' typically awful run defense held the Packers to just 57 yards on 26 carries, which is good enough for 2.2 yards per tote.

However, we can't even really get that excited about this, as Green Bay came into the game with the worst rushing attack in the league.

Special teams: B

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys lost KaVontae Turpin on the opening kickoff and had Jonathan Mingo return punts and Tyler Goodson return kickoffs.

Goodson had a long of 30 and averaged a solid 24.4 yards per. On punts, Mingo only averaged six yards per, but he did rip off a 16-yard return.

Brandon Aubrey didn't kick a single field goal but made his lone extra point, and Bryan Anger averaged a solid 45 yards per punt, with a long of 53, and dropped two inside the 20.

When it comes to defending returns, the Cowboys gave up 25.5 yards per kickoff return and allowed a 16-yard punt return, so nothing to write home about there.

Coaching: F

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's bad enough that Cowboys players are badly underperforming and failing to execute on a consistent basis. But the fact that this team is so poorly coached only makes things worse.

With the amount of talent the Cowboys have on offense, there is no world in which the unit should look this bad. That's completely on the play-calling of Brian Schottenheimer, who once again showed he simply has no answers for the blitz.

Don't even get us started on the defense. There was no Mike Pettine fingerprint on the unit against the Packers and it was another disastrous showing for Christian Parker, who keeps deploying zone and rushing four with zero success.

There is no coherent plan on either side of the ball, nor are there any adjustments. Both coaches should be out of a job, but we won't hold out breath for that.

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