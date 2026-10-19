Cowboys Legend Puts Brian Schottenheimer Play Calling on Blast After Week 6

It’s beginning to sound like a broken record at this point. Once again, the Dallas Cowboys went into their latest game believing they were ready to take a step forward, but then completely fell apart once the game started.

In Week 6, they felt their players-only meeting plus the addition of senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would be enough to get their defense on track. Not only was that hope misguided, but their offense was a dumpster fire.

Dallas managed just 13 points, with six of those coming on a touchdown with 44 seconds to play. Their run game was non-existent as they had 48 yards on 15 attempts, and their passing attack wasn’t a threat at all. Nearly every pass was a short attempt as Dak Prescott struggled with the blitz and threw two interceptions. Prescott also failed to get George Pickens involved until the second half, something that drew the ire of Cowboys legend Dez Bryant.

Bryant called out head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s offense for not getting Pickens involved.

We gotta get George Pickens involved — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 19, 2026

Pickens received no targets in the first quarter and just one in the second. He caught that one for a 16-yard gain, but a few plays later, Prescott threw his second interception of the half when CeeDee Lamb slipped while running a slant.

Cowboys offense makes too much money to be this bad

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s inexcusable to have a $60 million quarterback and two wide receivers making roughly $30 million and not be able to win through the air. It’s also unbelievable how hard they seem to make it when it comes to Pickens.

The explosive wideout has proven that he can make plays regardless of coverage, he simply needs a chance. He’s hauled in multiple receptions for huge gains despite blanket coverage, even catching a pass while his face was being covered by a defender in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Prescott and Schottenheimer have seen him do this countless times, they continue to force the ball to other players while ignoring Pickens. Even when the offense is struggling and in need of a spark, they keep attempting short passes to everyone except Pickens.

Football can be a difficult game, but there are times when it’s easy. Pickens is a deep threat who thrives on contested passes. He believes he’s better than anyone lined up against him and when he gets hot, he’s unstoppable. Right now, however, Dallas is doing its opponents a favor by taking him out of the game.

Bryant, who made a career out of contested passes, knows that sometimes you just have to let your star players prove they’re better than their opponents. Prescott and Schottenheimer would be wise to take that advice and start letting Pickens prove that by targeting him early and often.

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