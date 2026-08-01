The Best Quote to Come Out of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Today

Day three of training camp is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys, and they're set for a well-deserved rest on Sunday. They will be back in action again on Monday, and they should be entering that day with plenty of confidence following the work they've done during the first three sessions.

Unsurprisingly players, such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens have picked up right where they left off from 2025. The real confidence, however, has to come from the fact that several of the new faces have also been taking off.

That includes rookie inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who was one of the biggest stars on the field on Saturday. For anyone paying attention, that should have been expected. Not only has Barham performed well throughout his offseason work, but he received some strong praise from head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the team took the field on Saturday.

Best quote from Day 3 of Cowboys training camp

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer met with the press before practice and spoke highly of Barham, saying the rookie is "dialed in" and "all about ball."

"I just think he's dialed in. He's all about ball, man. I mean, he loves football. He loves playing football. You know, he asks really good questions, but it's a job. It's a job for him. And I think some guys come out of college and they learn quickly that the NFL is a job," Schottenheimer said.

"And, you know, you could get cut, you could get, you know, traded, different things like that. I think he understands that this is something that really, that's really, really important to him. And he wants to be a Cowboy for a long time."

Jaishawn Barham responded with another great showing

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham made Schottenheimer look prophetic by turning in another solid session on Saturday. He played excellent against the run, but was also disruptive against the pass, which might've been the only question mark in his game entering his rookie season.

Dallas selected Barham out of Michigan at No. 92 overall, which was the selection they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Osa Odighizuwa. Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis called him one of the draft's top steals shortly after the pick was announced and the coaching staff clearly agrees.

Barham is going to have plenty of pressure on him, considering the player Dallas surrendered for that pick, as well as their dire need for help at the linebacker position. It's still early, but Barham is already showing that pressure isn't going to bother him one bit. And his head coach has noticed that as well.

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