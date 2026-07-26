Cowboys' Most Promising Building Block At Each Position Entering Training Camp

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to kick off their 2026 training camp, there will be plenty of pressure for them to improve upon their second consecutive seven-win season.

In 2025, they went 7-9-1 under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. In an effort to get back on track, the Cowboys revamped their defensive roster to better fit defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme. Offensively, they remain confident in a group that was among the best in the league last season.

That said, let's take a look at their current roster and identify one player they can lean on as a building block at each position.

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas knows that Dak Prescott won't be around forever, which is why they reportedly considered targeting Brendan Sorsby had he entered the NFL Supplemental Draft. Still, Prescott, who will turn 33 years old during camp, is the signal-caller they can build around. His age just means they need to build quickly while also considering their options, as they were doing with Sorsby.

Running Back: Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams had a breakout campaign in 2025 and is under contract for the next three seasons. His injury history will always be a concern, but he's a perfect fit for the Cowboys' offense. It would be nice to see Jaydon Blue emerge as a younger option, but for now, Williams is the face of their ground game for the foreseeable future.

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb has been in the NFL for six seasons and has recorded at least 1,000 yards for the past five. He's an elite wideout who opposing defenses have to account for on every play. The Cowboys are fortunate to have two building blocks with George Pickens as well, but Lamb is the most reliable.

Tight End: Jake Ferguson

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Ferguson proved to be a reliable weapon for Dak Prescott this past season, catching 82 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns. You would like to see him have a higher average per catch, and he has had a fumbling issue over the past two years, with seven fumbles. Still Ferguson is an all-around tight end at the Cowboys know they can build around.

Offensive Line: Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones didn't select an offensive lineman in the first round in the NFL draft until 2011, but after finding success with Tyron Smith that season, O-linemen in Round 1 has become the norm. One of the best selections they have made in recent years on the offensive line was in 2022, when the Cowboys selected Tyler Smith out of Tulsa at No. 24 overall. Smith has developed into one of the best left guards in the NFL, and is the leader of the entire Cowboys offensive line.

Defensive Line: Quinnen Williams

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking for defensive help, the Cowboys made a huge trade at the deadline last season to bring in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Selected at No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the New York Jets, Williams has been one of the premier defensive tackles in the league over the past seven seasons. Dallas wants to win at the line of scrimmage and while they have added multiple big bodies, Williams is the one they will build around up front.

Linebacker: Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tempting to select DeMarvion Overshown here, but we have to be realistic. Overshown is entering his fourth year in the league, and has yet to play an entire season. In fact, he has just 19 games under his belt. That's why it would be wiser to build around somebody who might have more durability, which could be third-round pick Jaishawn Barham.

Barham played on the edge as well as at linebacker for Michigan and is expected to be an inside linebacker in Christian Parker's scheme. Barham has the talent to be a game changer as he has a nose for the ball, and gives them value as a pass rusher as well. Should he live up to expectations, he could be the long-term answer at a position of great need.

Cornerback: Shavon Revel Jr.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the most controversial selection on this list, but Shavon Revel Jr. is the cornerback best suited as a building block. The Cowboys hoped DaRon Bland would be that player after signing him to a four-year extension in 2025, but he didn't live up to that contract.

Revel wasn't spectacular as a rookie, but Dallas drafted him for his future prospects knowing he was recovering from a torn ACL. He's someone who Christian Parker is fond of and that support from the defensive coordinator is evidence that he's the future at the position.

Safety: Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys traded up one spot for Caleb Downs out of Ohio State, selecting him at No. 11 overall. He's an elite communicator who can fill multiple roles in the secondary. As a rookie, Downs is going to have a lot on his shoulders and his responsibilities will only grow the more experience he gets. Not only is he the top building block in the secondary, but he's the man they're going to build the entire defense around.

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