CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens shockingly benched for Cowboys' opening MNF drive
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a must-win game in Week 11's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
So where are their two top wide receivers?
According to ESPN's Lisa Salters, the Cowboys sat CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the first drive of the game due to a "coach's decision."
MORE: Cowboys avoiding Shavon Revel Jr. injury risk with snap count in NFL debut
However, the duo was right back on the field for Dallas' second possession.
"I was just told by Cowboys PR that the reason that CeeDaa Lamb and George Pickens were not out on the field, it was not an injury related situation," Salters said on the broadcast. "It was strictly a coach's decision. I asked, was this punishment of some sort? And I was told you'll have to address that with Coach. But all we can tell you is that it was not injury related it was strictly a coach's decision."
It will be interesting to see what Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer says about the decision after the game.
It's unclear what Pickens and Lamb did, but it's possible something happened over the bye week.
MORE: Cowboys share Marshawn Kneeland tribute t-shirts before kickoff vs Raiders
Headed into Week 11, Pickens had 49 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns while Lamb had 35 grabs for 491 yards and one score.
It's no secret that the Cowboys will need both Lamb and Pickens at their best if they want to turn the season around.
