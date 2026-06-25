Tyler Guyton Working Out With Super Bowl Champs, NFL's Elite Ahead Year 3

The Dallas Cowboys will be heading to Oxnard, California, at the end of July to kick off training camp when rookies and veterans report on Tuesday, July 28, before taking the field for the first open practice on Wednesday, July 29.

One of the most important positional battles to watch for the Cowboys is along the offensive line, with former first-round pick Tyler Guyton fighting to keep the starting left tackle job entering his third year.

Guyton has been inconsistent throughout his first two seasons in the league, and now it is time to take a leap forward if he wants to solidify his standing on the roster.

Luckily for the Cowboys and Guyton's career, he is working hard to improve during his time off by working out with some of the most elite offensive linemen in the NFL. It's crucial for Guyton to surround himself with top-tier talent ahead of the 2026 season.

Iron Sharpens Iron

#Cowboys Tyler Guyton doing some offseason training with Lane Johnson, Tristan Wirfs, Dion Dawkins, and Will Campbell.



Some good people to work alongside as Guyton looks to make a leap in year three.



(📸: @ will_campbell66 on IG) pic.twitter.com/pDWwZjzcPS — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 25, 2026

New England Patriots starting left tackle Will Campbell shared some of his scenes from the offseason, which show he has spent time working out with multiple Super Bowl champions, future Hall of Famers, and several All-Pros.

Guyton was also a part of the group that was pictured on social media.

Along with Campbell and Guyton are Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, a three-time All-Pro who has been selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls, Kansas City Chiefs superstar center Creed Humphrey, future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson, and five-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills.

That's the level of talent that can only improve your play on the field and knowledge of the game. Hopefully it will allow Guyton to continue developing into the player the team was expecting to land when he was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Throughout his first two years in the league, Guyton has appeared in 25 games with 21 starts. Lst season, Guyton played in 93 percent of snaps during those 10 games, giving up just one holding penalty and committing four false starts.

As Guyton ramps up his preparations for the upcoming season, he will have an opportunity to continue sharpening his skillset during training camp when he goes toe-to-toe with players like Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and first-round pick Malachi Lawrence.

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