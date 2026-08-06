Brian Schottenheimer Addresses Donovan Ezeiruaku's Ejection From Cowboys Practice

The Dallas Cowboys' second padded practice of training camp on Tuesday ended early for edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.

That's because the second-year edge rusher got into a tussle with right tackle Terence Steele that led to Ezeiruaku throwing a punch. Because he does not tolerate that kind of stuff at practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer immediately ejected Ezeiruaku.

While it's always good to see guys playing with fire, there are limits and Ezeiruaku crossed that limit when he threw a punch at his own teammate.

Before the team's third practice in full pads on Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the situation.

“He’s an incredible play style guy. He plays the game the right way, but at the same time we have to have a plan,” Schotty said of the young EDGE. “He gets hot and when he feels his temperature rising, what is the plan?"

"He and I discussed a couple different options," Schottenheimer added. "I think we’ve got a good thing in place, but again, I don’t [want to] take it away, the edge that he plays on, but when you throw a punch, you’ve gone over the edge.

“[The referees] would’ve thrown him out the game, and that hurts the team.”

Schottenheimer hits the nail on the head there. If caught by the officials, Ezeiruaku would have been kicked out of the game. That is never a good thing, but that would be especially true in 2026, when the Cowboys are relying on him for a key role.

“It’s discipline,” Schottenheimer added. “It’s discipline to be pissed off, but not go above the line and do something that penalizes the team.”

We've seen the 2025 second-round pick lose his cool and have it cost him before. He was ejected from the Week 18 game against the New York Giants last season for pulling off the helmet of a Giants offensive lineman in a scuffle.

Breakout incoming?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After flashing some promise during a rookie season in which he had two sacks 36 pressures, Ezeiruaku has been pegged as a breakout candidate as he prepares to step into a bigger role.

Ezeiraku is slated to start at the other edge rusher spot opposite Rashan Gary, who should help take some pressure off the Boston College product, which should help him increase his production and reach expectations.