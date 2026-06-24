Cowboys Release 2026 Training Camp Schedule With Dates & Times for Open Practices

Earlier this week, the training camp report dates and joint practice schedule for the Dallas Cowboys was revealed. Now, we have the full training camp schedule that includes the dates and times for every open practice.

As was revealed on Monday, the Cowboys' rookies and veterans will report on Tuesday, July 28, and joint practices against the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will start on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Tuesday, Aug. 18, respectively.

On Wednesday, Dallas' entire training camp schedule dropped and fans can start planning their trip to watch a Cowboys practice in Oxnard, California, this summer.

Here's a look at the full slate.

Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will practice in Oxnard, California, through Aug. 13. After that, Dallas will return to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Now, on to the schedule

Note: All times are PDT, unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, July 29: Open practice - 11:45 am

Thursday, July 30: Open practice - 11:45 am

Friday, July 31: Fan Night at The Collection at RiverPark - 4-6 pm

Saturday, August 1: Cowboys Back Together Saturday & Opening Ceremony - doors open 9:15 am, opening ceremony 11:15, open practice 11:45

Sunday, August 2: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Clinic at Rio Mesa High School - 3-6 pm (registration)

Monday, August 3: Open practice - 11:45 am

Tuesday, August 4: Open practice - 11:45 am

Wednesday, August 5: Dallas Cowboys NFL FLAG Training Camp - 8:30 am & 11:30 am (registration)

Thursday, August 6: Heroes Appreciation Day - 11:45 am

Saturday, August 8: Open practice - 11:45 am

Sunday, August 9: Open practice - 11:45 am

Tuesday, August 11: Joint practice with Los Angeles Rams at Rams Village in the Warner Center in Woodland Hills, CA - TBD

Thursday, August 13: Open practice - 11:45 am

Friday, August 14: Open practice - 11:45 am (first practice back at The Star)

Saturday, August 15: Preseason Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks (7:00 pm CT)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Monday, August 17: Open practice (11:45 am)

Tuesday, August 18: Joint practice with New Orleans Saints (2:00 pm)

Saturday, August 22: Preseason Week 2 at Arizona Cardinals (9:00 pm CT)

Friday, August 28: Preseason Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints (7:00 pm CT)

Once the Cowboys wrap up their preseason, the team will officially cut its roster down to 53 players on Sunday, Aug. 30.