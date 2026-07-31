Under-the-Radar Dallas Cowboys Edge Rusher 'Dominant' at Training Camp

With all the attention on Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence, fellow Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams is flying under the radar.

A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022, Williams tallied 8.5 sacks over his first two years in the NFL before a torn ACL cost him the entire 2024 season.

Williams returned in 2025 but didn't look quite like himself after posting just one sack in 17 games. That showing wasn't entirely surprising, though, as players often need a full campaign to get back to where they were before such an injury.

And Williams is showing signs he's returning to form early on in training camp. Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com noted that Williams was "dominant" during the team's second practice, displaying the versatility that makes him a real weapon.

"Sam Williams has a big opportunity in front of him this year and he looked rather dominant during the team drills," he wrote. "On two straight plays, he showed the variety of skill set the Cowboys have always admired from Williams, who ran stride for stride with running back Dominic Richardson on a wheel route down the field, and then stuffed the same running back in the hole on the next play. Also, Williams lived in the backfield, creating all kinds of pressure rushing from the left side."

It's obviously great to see Williams showing out in the pass-rush because the Cowboys finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks last season. But Williams' ability to contribute in run defense will also be big, as the Cowboys need to improve in that area, too.

The big opportunity Williams has in front of him is the chance he could serve as the third edge rusher on the depth chart behind Ezeiruaku and Gary.

But first, Williams must earn that spot ahead of Lawrence, and James Houston is in the mix, also. Williams' ability to secure the role will be huge for his hopes of landing a nice payday in free agency next offseason.

The move to outside linebacker

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One difference for Williams this season as opposed to years past is that he's playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's 3-4 defense as opposed to a 4-3 defensive end.

Williams admitted earlier this offseason that he's thrilled with the change.

“This is what I did at Ole Miss, so I’m happy," Williams said.

Williams' success at Ole Miss included a 10.5-sack performance in his final season, which he parlayed into being selected in the second round by Dallas.

If Williams can even approach that production in 2026, it'll provide a massive boost to Dallas' defense and his stock ahead of his free-agency bid in 2027.

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