Cowboys Have No Excuses For 'Super Bowl Or Bust' Year After Offseason Revamp

We are one week away from the start of Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, with the first practice set to take place on Wednesday, July 29. Leading up to training camp, expectations are growing for the team, thanks to an uncharacteristically aggressive offseason.

Dallas was active in free agency, took a risk on a first-time defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, and maneuvered through the NFL Draft to land two incredibly talented prospects, Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, in the first round.

The revamping of the roster has led to some Super Bowl buzz for the team leading up to training camp, with star quarterback Dak Prescott going as far as to say it is a "Super Bowl or bust" mentality.

With the added talent on defense, all 11 starters returning to the prolific offense, and plenty of star power, the Cowboys have no excuses not to make a run into the playoffs after missing out on the postseason for the past two years. ESPN's Louis Riddick is among those who believes Dallas can contend, but they better come out swinging.

The Excuse Jar Has Run Out

"There really aren't any excuses for Dallas anymore." @LRiddickESPN gives us his expectations for the Cowboys for the 2026-27 NFL season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Xm9qJk344q — First Take (@FirstTake) July 22, 2026

Dallas made it a goal to improve on defense entering the offseason, and that is exactly what the team did. Whether through trade, free agency, or the NFL Draft, the Cowboys found players who can step into Christian Parker's hybrid scheme and make a difference.

"Is it fair to say that it's Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys in 2026? Yeah, it is. Look, I don't think you can say that you have to necessarily have been knocking on the door beforehand in order for your expectations in the following year to be Super Bowl or bust, especially when you look at Dallas and you look at what they have done this offseason as far as upgrading this roster," Riddick said.

"And it is one through 53. It's legit now. On the defensive side of the football, in particular, which everyone knew that they needed to address last year, look, Will McClay, who's in charge of personnel, went to work on this football team."

The big question for Dallas is: will it all come together?

Dallas Cowboys' Key Defensive Additions

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted safety Caleb Downs



Traded for Green Bay Packers EDGE Rashan Gary in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick



Signed safety Jalen Thompson



Signed safety P.J. Locke



Signed cornerback Cobie Durant



Drafted EDGE Malachi Lawrence

Re-signed EDGE Sam Williams

Signed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard

Signed cornerback Derion Kendrick

Signed EDGE Tyrus Wheat

Signed defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia

Riddick added, "They have got nothing but baller after baller. And they started this work early on, you know, during the season with the people that they acquired [Quinnen Williams]. Now, the young guys that they brought in, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, these are all people, Rashan Gary, now, as far as a veteran acquisition."

"These are guys who are going to play huge, pivotal roles as far as them going ahead and leveling up on that side of the football to where they are going to be able to deal with any team in the National Football League, I believe, at any time during the season. Christian Parker has to be huge.I know Kimberly Martin talks about him a lot, andI'm sure she's going to mention the fact that their new defensive coordinator has to play a huge role."

The expectations are high for Dallas, and understandably so, now we just need to see all of the pieces fall into place when training camp kicks off in one week.

If everyone can live up to their potential and live up to the expectations that continue to rise, there is no reason that the Cowboys should not be in the mix to win the NFC East and make a playoff run, so get your popcorn ready.

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